CRPF jawan viral video: FIR registered, Rajnath promises action; Abdullah calls incident tragic

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

"Police have registered an FIR on our complaint in Jammu and Kashmir. Law will take its course," acting Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia told PTI in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said stern action would be taken against those involved in such incidents.

Sources said the police have identified the youths who attacked the CRPF personnel and action against them is expected soon. Earlier in the day, Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI in Srinagar, "During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident."

Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"We have gathered all the facts and officially intimated the Chadoora police station. "We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way," he said.

In Jammu, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said, "There will be stern action against perpetrators. Such incidents are not acceptable at all. Action will be taken." "This is a very unfortunate incident. It's noteworthy how jawans were patient. Our security forces are disciplined.

Jawans have maintained extreme calm," he told reporters after inaugurating the four-day Jammu Mahotsav.Meanwhile, Lakhtakia and Special Secretary (Internal Secretary) in the Home Ministry Rina Mitra will leave for Srinagar tomorrow to assess the security situation in Kashmir Valley. During the two-day tour, the two senior officials will hold meetings with senior CRPF and state government officers and take stock of the situation, official sources said.

Expressing grave concern over the video in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel is being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured that he has spoken to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) Sudeep Lakhtakia and the issue will be sorted out soon.

"I have spoken to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) Sudeep Lakhtakia and we spoken about it, things will be sorted soon," said Rajnath.Meanwhile, CRPF DG Sudeep Lakhtakia also stated that the law will take its own course but their men should not lose their moral.

"The process of law will take its own course. We will see that morale of CRPF men is not hurt or get low," Lakhtakia told ANI.The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by the youth.

Farooq Abdullah loses his cool

Virtually defending stone-pelters in Kashmir, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah today claimed that all stone-pelters are not the same and questioned whether the nation is concerned about them and their future.

Abdullah lost his cool after a volley of questions by journalists at a function here over his tacit support to stone-pelters and preaching soft separatism to garner votes for his election, and later refused to answer further questions and left in huff.

He was asked whether he was playing with the sentiments of the nation by supporting stone-pelters.

"What is sentiments of whole nation. What do you mean by the sentiments of the nation? You have to see whether the boys have some grievances. Don't you think they have some grievances? You only have concern for the nation. Does the nation have concern about them (stone-pelters) and their future?" he said.

Quizzed about his encouragement to stone-pelters who he had said "pelt stones for the nation", Abdullah said "every stone-pelter is not like this (who hit CRPF jawan)".

"Let us not generalise the situation. There are many stone-pelters who are probably government-paid. They resort to stone-pelting so that people do not come out and vote. You have to investigate that. Do not paint everybody with same brush," he said.

Replying to another question over a video of Kashmiri youth assaulting a CRPF jawan in Kashmir, he said, "I think it is unfortunate and tragic. It should have not happened. I am grateful to that CRPF man who did not react. He kept calm and that was a good thing. He avoided the situation which could have become nasty".