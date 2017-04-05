CRPF commandant who was shot 9 times to return home today

Chetan Kumar Cheetah, the CRPF commandant who had slipped into coma after being shot by at least nine bullets during a gun battle with suspected terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir two months ago, is finally conscious.

As per reports in The Times of India, doctors who treated Cheetah at AIIMS said that he is fit to be discharged. When he was brought in, Cheetah had bullet injuries in his head, fractured upper limbs, and a ruptured right eye.

Doctors said that after two months his vitals were finally stable. He will be discharged sometime today.

His wife, Uma Singh, said the CRPF commandant's penchant for fitness and strong willpower helped too.

At least three soldiers and one militant were killed in the encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Kashmir on February 14, where Cheetah got injured. Sources said the terrorists had received prior information about the attack on their hideout.