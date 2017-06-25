Criminal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on head killed in encounter

Notorious criminal Anandpal singh, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was tonight killed in an exchange of fire with police in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Two policemen were also injured in the encounter.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from custody of police while being taken back to high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken a shelter in a house.

"He was alone in the house in Churu district and opened fire at police from rooftop when the police surrounded the house and challenged him.

"In the exchange of fire, he was killed," DGP Manoj Bhatt told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)