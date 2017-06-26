CRB visits country's first underwater tunnel project

Railway Board chairman A K Mital today visited the country's first underwater tunnel project across River Hooghly, which will provide metro railway connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

"Construction work of the tunnel, which was recently completed, was reviewed by the Railway Board chairman," general manager (administration) of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL), said.

India joined a select band of nations on completion of the tunnel, which is a crucial link for the 16.4 km-long mass rapid transport project being constructed by KMRCL at an estimated cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.

The metropolis got the first metro railway in the country in 1984.

Mital earlier reviewed the performance of Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and KMRC, all of which are headquartered here, at a high level meeting with general managers of Eastern, South Eastern and Metro Railways.

The Railway Board chairman reviewed the performance of these railways in respect of passenger carrying, freight loading, cleanliness, safety and punctuality, a senior railway official said.

Later, addressing the general managers and all officers of Eastern, South Eastern and Metro Railways, Mital advised railwaymen to always display devotion to their duties and keep up their hard work at the time of crisis situation like accident and derailment, the official said.

