Cracks widen in Mahagathbandhan leaders

With allies hurling allegations and counter-allegations against one another, the bickering within the Mahagathbandhan continued for a third day on Monday and is threatening to inflict some serious damage on the ruling coalition in Bihar.

The cracks appeared soon after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar extended support to NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, breaking ranks with alliance partners the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

The relationship soured further when Kumar said the united Opposition had fielded Meira Kumar as Kovind's opponent only for her to lose the polls. Hitting back at Kumar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday, "It was Kumar who first decided to defeat Bihar ki beti (Bihar's daughter, Meira Kumar), not us. He was the first one to announce his opposition to the Opposition parties' candidate."

Azad, while returning the "defeatist strategy" salvo of Kumar, said, "Those who believe in one ideology, one principle, make one decision. Those who believe in multiple ideologies, make different decisions."

Earlier, on Sunday, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Kumar's deputy and the younger son of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, had obliquely referred to Kumar as an "opportunist", raking up a political storm in Bihar. Another RJD MLA had called Kumar a cheat. Both statements did not go down well with the JD(U), which has condemned "personal attacks on senior leaders of the grand alliance."

"It seems the RJD leaders lack foresight. They have set off the fire within the alliance and it is up to them to douse its flames," JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said and added cryptically, "if they don't extinguish the fire, it is likely to spread very fast in the ongoing summer season."

Tejaswi's statement has drawn the ire of senior JD(U) leaders, with party General Secretary KC Tyagi claiming that JD(U) leaders and workers were very disciplined and adhere to the coalition dharma, but personal attacks on leaders were not right. JD(U) state president Bashishtha Narayan Singh advised spokesperons of both parties to show restraint.

In some damage control efforts, the RJD too has asked its spokespersons to remain cautious while making statements. "We know the expectations of the people of Bihar and will work towards strengthening the alliance," RJD spokesman Manoj Jha said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is in wait-and-watch mode and targeting the alliance over the mudslinging. "Kumar is facing two fights — one of saving his chair and another of saving his pride. Let us see what he chooses," BJP MLA Nitin Navin said.