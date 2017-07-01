Cracks on Hindon bridge detected, closed for vehicular traffic

Big cracks were noticed on Hindon bridge following which it was closed for vehicular traffic.

The cracks were detected yesterday at two points on the bridge following which District Magistrate Ministhy S set up a committee to assess the possibility of repairing the 60-year- old bridge.

The panel, comprising engineers from the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department, State Bridge Corporation Limited and PWD National Highway division, will prepare a report, which will be sent to the chief minister's office for its nod to build a new bridge, the district magistrate said.

Different departments have declared the bridge irreparable and unfit for vehicular movement.

