CPWD to execute infra projects

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will go big — it will execute all infrastructural projects financed or supported by the ministry under various schemes. It will be not only be involved in renovation of flats and office buildings, but will focus more on all the major infrastructure projects in big cities.

CPWD, which came into existence in July, 1854 when Lord Dalhousie established a central agency for execution of public works, was totally dependent on the state government to carry out big infrastructure projects even after it was sponsored by the central government.

The change came after urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri found corruption in the execution of work by the state government. Further, it was found that the state was also not giving due credit to the ministry after completion of work. The state government takes away all credit for the project and this has irked almost every one in the ministry.

Also, the minister has asked to compile the list of corrupt officers and blacklisted contractors. An internal note in the ministry stated, "It has been decided to conduct an in-house study for enlistment/blacklisting/debarring/demotion/ of contracts participating in CPWD works and submit systemic improvement recommendations of the present procedures adopted to the competent authority for their consideration."

It further pointed out that the study wsa envisaged to improve responsibility of contractors towards the quality work execution and enhance performance of contractors by imparting higher degree of accountability.

"Also, to bring integrity and transparency in execution of works, the revalidation of enlistment of contractors should be done annually instead of a five year revalidation," said a senior officer adding that the minister is also looking into the nexus between CPWD and state government Public Works Department (PWD) engineers.

The officer said the department wsa capable enough to undertake construction of complex projects even in a difficult terrain and maintenance in post-construction stage. "CPWD had been involved in the construction of stadiums and other infrastructure requirements for Asian Games 1982 and Commonwealth Games 2010," the officer cited.

