CPI(M) committee files report against suspended MP Ritabrata Banerjee, likely to recommend strong action

The three-member committee headed by CPI(M) MP Md Salim, which was looking into the complaints against CPI(M)MP Ritabrata Banerjee, has submitted its report to the party on Wednesday. Sources said that Banerjee is likely to face serious consequences in the forthcoming state committee meeting.

The 38-year-old parliamentarian had been suspended on June 2 for three months following complaints of lavish lifestyle against him and the probe had been initiated. “The members of the committee had been talking to state committee members and other relevant people and many of the allegations against Banerjee had been found true. The report has been submitted and in the next state committee meeting on August 7-8, strict action against Banerjee is likely to be taken,” said a senior leader of the party.

There have been allegations that Banerjee was being a pro-consumerist, which is not in sync with the left ideology. A controversy had sparked off when he had posted his picture sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple Smart watch, on social media. Responding to it a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) member had asked how he could afford such gadgets. Reacting to that Banerjee had written to the employer of the DYFI member to get him fired. Sources said that his party had also issued warnings, but Banerjee didn't mend his ways.

Earlier, after the image in question caused a stir on social media, party national general secretary Sitaram Yechury had tried to defend Banerjee saying that MPs are given allowances to buy such gadgets to save paper.