'Cowardly attacks only boost our morale,' says CRPF

Following the terror attack earlier in the day in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of CRPF S.N. Srivastava said that such a ?cowardly act? does not affect the moral of security forces.

?Such cowardly act doesn?t affect the morale of security forces in fact will boost it. We will investigate the matter and will find out the accused behind this. Then we will response according to that. There is no security lapse,? Srivastava told media.

Earlier in the day, one CRPF Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans were injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar.

According to Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi the area has been cordoned off.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," said Sahi.

The terrorist strike took place in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

More information is awaited.

