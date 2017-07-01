Cow vigilantism: Adityanath urges people not to take law into their hands

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the people to not to take the law into their hands in the name of cow vigilantism, adding that they should just inform the administration in any case of illegal smuggling of cows.

"The directions given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court are being followed in the state. We are are not banning slaughter houses, but will take action against those not following instructions of the government," Adityanath said in an interview with ZEE CEO Jagdish Chandra.

"People should not take the law into their hands, but should just inform the administration about the smuggling of a cow," he added.

Reiterating that the matter of the Ram Temple must be resolved through with mutual consent, Adityanath hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was biased towards people of different communities in the state.

"The matter of the Ram Temple is pending in the Supreme Court. The top court, even I have suggested, both communities to find a solution with mutual consent. We are trying to spread brotherhood among people in Ayodhya. We are not being biased with the people which was being done by the previous government," he said.

Commenting on the farmers' loan waiver, Adityanath said loan waiving should not be seen as a gift for farmers, but it is important to introduce modern technology to increase productivity and improve the condition of farmers.

"We have to gather Rs 36,000 crore for waiving farmer's loan. We cannot put this burden on the people of the state. The government will gather this amount on its own," he said.

Vowing to restore peace and prosperity in the state, Adityanath said his government is making an effort for its development.

"We are making efforts to increase investment in the state and lots of companies are showing their interest," he said.

Adityanath also emphasised on restoring law and order in Uttar Pradesh.