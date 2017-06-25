Court refuses bail to accused who forced girl to have sex

A local court here refused bail to a man who allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl and forced here to have sex with a co-accused for several days.

On February 9, the girl's father had lodged an FIR at sector 20 police station stating that his daughter had been kidnapped.

Accused Salman pleaded innocence and said the victim in her statement has not confirmed rape by him and he was not accused in the initial FIR.

Prosecution had opposed his bail application.

Prosecution officer stated that victim in her statement stated that on February 1 when she was passing through the street someone from behind put piece of cloth on her face and nose and she fell unconscious.

When she gained consciousness and opened her eyes she found herself in a room.

Then two men Salman and Aas Mohammad came to the room.

Both are her neighbours. They had also bolted her neighbour Amarjit, who is a co-accused in the case, in the room.

For three days they did not give food to her and Amarjit and forced them to have sex.

Both accused had a fight with her and Amarjit's family in the past. To take revenge they kidnapped both of them.

For several days she was forced to have sex with Amarjit on gunpoint by the accused who also made a video clip of the act.

Later police had arrested the accused and charged them under IPC sections 363, 366, 376 and POCSO Act.

Prosecution stated that from her statement it was clear that accused Salman and Aas Mohammad forced the victim to have sex with Amarjit.

Additional Sessions Judge Ram Naresh Maurya refused bail to accused Salman, D S R Tripathi, Senior Prosecution Officer, said.

