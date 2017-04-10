Court grants 3-month interim bail to Unitech promoters

A Delhi court today granted a three-month interim bail to Unitech Ltd promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra arrested in a fraud case relating to a Gurugram-based real estate project.

Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kapoor granted the relief to the Chandras on a personal bond of Rs 70 lakh each and one surety of like amount.

The court also asked them to appear before the Supreme Court which is hearing various project-related matters involving Unitech and has already summoned the accused.

It, meanwhile, imposed various conditions on both the accused including asking them not to leave the country without court's permission and not to hamper with the ongoing probe.

The court had on April 6 denied bail to the Chandras after Delhi Police submitted that the accused may tamper with the evidence and influence the probe.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)