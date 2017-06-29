Couple die as 4 of a family commit suicide in a village in

A farmer and his wife died while their two children were serious after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in Karsa Dod village in Haryana's Karnal district over some domestic issues, police said today.

"Balwan Singh, a 50-year-old farmer died in the incident which took place yesterday. His wife, aged around 47 also succumbed while their children, a 25-year-old son and 22 year old daughter were still in hospital undergoing treatment," SHO of Butana police station in Karnal district, Harvinder Singh, said over the phone.

He said the family was well off and there were no financial issues involved.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that they took the step over some domestic issues," he said, adding a case under relevant provisions of the law had been registered and further investigation was underway.

