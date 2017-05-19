Couldn’t revive Dave: AIIMS

All possible measures were taken to save Anil Madhav Dave, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, but he passed away, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement on Thursday.

Dave was taken to the premier medical institute after he complained of uneasiness and shortness of breath at his residence, where he breathed his last.

In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that the minister was brought to the hospital at 9:00 am on Friday. “All possible measures were made to revive him, but he passed away at 9:45 am,” the statement read.