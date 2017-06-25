Costa-sees-off-Modi-at-airport-in-gesture-of-deep-friendship

In a gesture highlighting his deep friendship and amicable bonds with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa was present at the airport to bid goodbye to the former, as he emplaned for his next stop-Washington D.C.

?Thank you Portugal. During this short visit, a strong foundation was laid to improve cooperation between India and Portugal,? said Prime Minister Modi as he departed.

Expressing gratitude for each other, Costa had earlier welcomed Modi with opening remarks in Gujarati while the Indian leader made his opening remarks in Portuguese during a joint conference post bilateral talks.

A gesture exuding personal warmth and attention, Costa also organised a special Gujarati meal at the lunch organised for visiting the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, who was on a state visit to Portugal on Saturday, first ever by any Indian Prime Minister, presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who traces his routes to Goa.

He also presented Costa with his old PIO card framed with a picture of Costa receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

The two sides also signed 11 MoUs for cooperation in areas including double taxation avoidance, investments, science and technology, nanotechnology, space research, administrative reforms and culture.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)