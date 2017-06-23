Cops start case against Bimal Gurung, wife and 22 others

The police have started a case against 24 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders, including party chief Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung, in connection to the murder of one GJM supporter on June 17 during a clash between GJM workers and the police after the former staged a protest demanding a separate Gorkhaland.

"The death of the GJM protestor was owing to GJM firing and not police firing," said a senior police officer in Darjeeling. The GJM leaders have been booked for murder, arson and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

Party general secretary Roshan Giri, talking to DNA, said he was in Delhi at that time on June 17. "Our supporters were shot dead by the police. How can our party president and his wife be held responsible for the killing of our own supporters? It is a mockery of democracy," he said.

Binay Tamang, the Assistant General Secretary of GJM, said that they had appealed to the Centre for a high-level CBI-conducted inquiry into the violence that took place on June 17.

State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said, "We all know who were behind the vandalism and hooliganism and who defied Supreme Court orders. If anyone thinks he is above the law, the keepers of the law will look into it."

In another development, after jamming Internet in the hills, the Darjeeling administration on Thursday issued a notification saying that cable TV transmission in the hills would be shut down till June 27. Some of the DTH services, however, were functional.

In what is being touted as offering support to GJM leaders, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has written to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the Centre's intervention to bring an end to the logjam around Darjeeling. In his letter, he had reportedly said that the Gorkhaland demand should be seriously considered and that the prevailing crisis was affecting the economy of Sikkim, and students studying in Darjeeling were having a torrid time owing to the bandh.