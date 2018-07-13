Cops reach Surat to find stolen goat worth Rs 80,000

A complaint of theft was lodged with the Meghaninagar police station by Kesa Patni, a resident of Asarwa area after his pet goat got stolen two days back from outside his house. Regarding the matter, Meghaninagar police started an investigation to find the goat.

As per Patni, the goat's market value was Rs 80,000 and he had it as a pet so that in future he could get financial support for his daughter's marriage. He stated in his complaint, around two days back his goat was stolen by a gang, who came with a car and took it away.

After the incident occured, Patni reached Local MLA Pradip Parmar's house for help, who lives next to him. With the help of Parmar, a complaint was lodged with the Meghaninagar police station and an investigation was initiated.

Patni again approached the police on Wednesday, and told the investigating officer that his goat was seen at Ahmedabad Railway Station with a man and the thief is taking it to Mumbai on train. Cops informed the Surat Railway Police in turn, who rescued the goat and detained the man.

Later, the goat and the man were taken to Ahmedabad for further investigation, but unfortunately, the goat turned out to be a different one. The man along with his goat was released. However, investigation for Patni's stolen pet is still on.