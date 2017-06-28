Cops issue notice to Anandpal's family to take his body

The Rajasthan Police today pasted a notice at the house of slain gangster Anandpal Singh asking his family members to accept his body within 24 hours, failing which the department would cremate the body.

"A police team went to his house in Sanvrad village to serve the notice but they did not accept, so the notice was pasted on his house today," Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Paris Anil Deshmukh told

