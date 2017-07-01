Cops feted for their 'humanitarian' gesture during Eid prayers

Congress today felicitated two policemen for ensuring that no disturbance was caused when Muslims were conducting prayers here on Eid-ul-Fitr recently by their gesture of putting uniform caps on paper mats.

The two constables, Venkatesh Naik and Pratap Singh, who were on duty at Mir Alam Eidgah for Eid prayers, put their uniform caps on paper mats to prevent them from being blown away by wind, Mohd Ali Shabbir, Leader of Opposition (Congress) in Telangana Legislative Council, said.

The incident came to light after it appeared in media reports.

Shabbir Ali and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy felicitated the two policemen.

"The gesture, despite the rules that cap should not be removed by policemen while on duty, stood out as an example of communal harmony and humanitarian help," Jana Reddy said.

The two were felicitated with a shawl, flowers and a cash reward of Rs 5,000, Shabbir Ali said.

