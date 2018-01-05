Constitution and Army aside, RSS keeps Indians safe

Retired Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas has said that after the Constitution, democracy and the armed forces, it is the RSS factor that has ensured the safety of the citizens of India.

Lauding the organisation, Thomas, who was addressing an RSS instructors' training camp in Kottayam on Sunday, also gave credit to the RSS for "freeing the country from an Emergency".

"If asked why people are safe in India, I would say that there is a Constitution in the country, there is democracy, there are the armed forces, and fourthly the RSS is there," he said, according to a media report.

Thomas, according to the report, said the sangh imparts discipline to its volunteers for the "protection of the country".

"Snakes have venom as a weapon to defend (themselves against) attacks on them. Similarly, the might of man is not meant to attack anyone... I understand that the physical training of RSS is to defend the country and the society at the time of attacks," he said

On secularism, Thomas said he does not agree with the notion that secularism is meant to protect religion.