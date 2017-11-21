Congress youth wing deletes chai meme tweet targeting PM Modi, BJP says 'damage done'

This self-goal by the Congress can have far-reaching ramifications in the poll season.

There was a storm in the teacup for the Congress when its youth wing tweeted a 'chai' meme targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Yuva Desh, the Twitter handle later deleted the tweet, but not before it sparked huge outrage in political circles.

'Damage is done,' said BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. “Now Yuva Desh deleting the tweet means nothing, damage is done, be it intentional or unintentional. This also clearly shows the feudal mindset of Congress,” Trivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Now Yuva Desh deleting the tweet means nothing, damage is done, be it intentional or unintentional. This also clearly shows the feudal mindset of Congress: Sudhanshu Trivedi,BJP pic.twitter.com/1xrUpz3bEd — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Opposition party for its 'thinking towards the poor'.

Madam Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi do u still believe that only u have a divine right to rule India? Country expects ur response on the tweet of the youth Congress, which is shameful & insulting to poor. U can delete the Tweet but ur thinking towards the poor stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/TKQho0lAiB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

Sambit Patra, another senior BJP leader, said that the 'chai' meme tweet would have similar impact on Gujarat Elections.

The nation saw the impact of 'Maut Ka Saudagar' jibe and Mani Shankar Aiyar's abuses in 2014. Similar impact will be seen now. Congress has not only insulted PM but also 6 crore Gujaratis and 1.25 billion Indians: Sambit Patra,BJP on Yuva Desh tweet pic.twitter.com/xDB1BKX7nD — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

It should be noted that it was in 2014, when senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyyar had made remarks about PM Modi's humble origin. At a major Congress event, Aiyyar had said that, “Narendra Modi will never become the Prime Minister of the country... But if he wants to distribute tea here, we will find a place for him.”

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the tweet by its youth wing. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “INC (Congress) strongly disapproves & rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents.”

INC strongly disapproves & rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents. https://t.co/RqLOugCHwh — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 21, 2017

Suraj Hegde, the Youth Congress in-charge, tried to put blame on 'volunteers'. “We condemn this and are apologetic. We are trying to find out who did that tweet as mainly volunteers run that page,” Hegde told ANI. This is however, not the first time they tweeted such thing. Their Twitter timeline is full of similar tweets.

We condemn this and are apologetic. We are trying to find out who did that tweet as mainly volunteers run that page: Suraj Hegde, In Charge Youth Congress on Yuva Desh tweet against PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Ujk71vWs5J — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also took to Twitter and expressed his anguish. "This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?," he tweeted

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, termed the chai meme as 'political suicide.'