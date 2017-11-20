CWC passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party President, announces poll schedule

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party on Monday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party chief.

The CWC approved the poll schedule for President's election and the process will start with issue of notification on December 1.

The CWC meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

The notification for the poll will be issued on December 1 and nomination can be filed on December 4.

Voting will be held on December 16 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 19.

In case there is no candidate apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress will announce his candidature on the last date of scrutiny, reported ANI.

The Election Commission has set the party a deadline of December 31 to complete its organisational elections.

Last month, Sonia Gandhi had indicated that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi could be done 'soon' and it is most likely to happen before the Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Rahul, a three-term Lok Sabha MP from family pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, became AICC general secretary in September 2007. He was made party vice-president in January 2013 at the Jaipur Chintan Shivir.

Sonia has been at the helm of the party since March 1998 and has created a record of sorts. There are speculations that she could continue to be Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman or UPA Chairperson, a post she earlier also held during the last two UPA alliances led by Congress.

Earlier, the BJP had said any such development will only strengthen BJP's resolve for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'.