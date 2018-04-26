Congress uses Asaram to attack PM Narendra Modi

Using the verdict sentencing Asaram for a lifetime in a rape case of a minor in 2013, the Congress launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by tweeting a video showing PM Modi sharing the stage with him.

The Congress shared the video saying, "A man is known by the company he keeps" — Aesop's fables, along with #AsaramVerdict.

The video clip shows Modi in the capacity of chief minister of Gujarat bowing to Asaram and sharing stage with him holding hands. In one snippet Asaram is shown hailing Modi as the saviour of the Hindu dharma.

However, it is also a known fact that since 2012 the relations between Modi and Asaram had soured. Asaram had cautioned the Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government against targeting him and his son Narayan Sai in a case related to the mysterious death of two students.

In a public address, Asaram warned Modi saying, "If you try to suppress us more, we will throw you out [of power]".

BJP twitter handle, however, has so far maintained a stoic silence on the issue choosing not to respond to the Congress attack.