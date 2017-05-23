Congress to puncture Centre’s claims

Opposition Congress has asked its 50 spokespersons to fan all over country to highlight failures of the government.

Coinciding with the Modi government’s programmes across the country to cite its achievements on the occasion of completing three years, the Opposition Congress has asked its 50 spokespersons to fan all over country to highlight failures of the government.

To take on ‘Achhhe Din’ slogan, the Congress is using the Labour Bureau figures showing that there has been a drastic fall in new jobs since Modi took over asa PM three years ago.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party will go to the people with the figures and puncture government’s arguments of ‘Achhe Din’.