Congress supports RJD over BJP's accusation on land deal

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi accused Bihar Health Minister and Lalu Yadav's Tej Pratap Yadav for not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit, Congress leader Ashok Choudhary on Saturday lashed out at the saffron party saying if they have proof and documents to prove then they should come forward.

?These allegations are just perceptions which are totally wrong. If the BJP has a proof and documents to prove, then they should come forward. And if they feel they are right, then make an agenda and prove it,? Choudhary told ANI.

?Even after proving all documents that these allegations are wrong, still the BJP wants to make this issue big despite having any proof. The ministers who are accusing are not coming forward they, but are making allegations behind our backs,? he added.

Earlier, branding Tej Pratap as the 'Robert Vadra of Bihar,' Sushil Modi said he hid the fact from both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Government that he owned prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar.

"Tejaswi Yadav deliberately concealed his ownership of this land and the loan from Madhya Bihar Grameen Bank in his affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2015 Assembly polls and also in his disclosures as a minister before the State Government in December 2016," Sushil said in a press briefing here.

As per Sushil Modi, Tej Pratap had purchased land for Rs. 53.34 lakh in Aurangabad district in 2010 from seven people, but didn't declare it in his election affidavit in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. He didn't even mention it in the annual assets declaration before the State Government.

Earlier this month, Lalu Prasad Yadav defended his son and asserted that corrupt people cried fraud.

