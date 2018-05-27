Congress re-jig: Gaurav Gogoi made in-charge of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Chandy to look after Andhra Pradesh unit

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today appointed former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy as AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, replacing Digvijaya Singh.

Party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as the party's in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing C P Joshi.

Gogoi is son of fomer Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shri Digvijaya Singh, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, statement from party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

He also said that the party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Dr C P Joshi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The changes will be enforced with immediate effect, the party said.