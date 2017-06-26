Congress plots to topple govt in Goa

Sources say that former CM Digambar Kamat and Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar have taken lead to gather support for the Congress

The Congress leaders in Goa have now begun hectic activities to see if the single largest party can form the government in Goa with the help of smaller parties currently with the BJP-led dispensation.

Sources say that former CM Digambar Kamat and Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar have taken lead to gather support for the Congress. The initiatives commenced after Luizinho Faleiro resigned as Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Congress MLAs had assured the high command that the present government can be toppled if Luizinho is replaced as PCC chief. Now, the onus lies on leaders like Kamat to prove their point.

The Congress hopes to woo Goa Forward party and its leader Vijai Sardesai along with some independent MLAs. However, they haven't received any response from the alliance partners in the present government. The current strength of Goa assembly is 38. Congress has 16 MLAs in the House and needs three more legislators to destabilise the government. For now, the party is hoping to break at least one faction from the ruling alliance.

On the other hand, as per the sources close to the ruling, the BJP has opened communication with at least four Congress MLAs. The party plans to poach these MLAs if Congress succeeds in breaking the present alliance. BJP's plan includes bringing down Congress' strength to 12, equal to the present strength of the BJP in Goa assembly.