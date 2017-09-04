How Congress did a faux-pas on Twitter while promoting Nehru's 'legacy'

When you make a mistake once it's forgiveable, when you make the same mistake twice it's a choice.

“The sultanate has gone, but we behave as if we are sultans still. We have to completely redo the way of thinking, the way of acting, the way of projecting, the way of communicating.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s damning assessment of the grand old party of Indian politics earned him a lot of brickbats from his party members but it appears that the party still has a problem with the communicating bit.

Quite late to the social media scene compared to BJP or AAP, they are still getting a handle on things (pun intended). However, as their recent Twitter poll gaffe showed, they are still coming to terms with the brutal nature of social media.

Their effort to invoke nostalgia landed on its face when they asked a Twitter poll about former PM Nehru’s Bhutan excursions. A Twitter poll asked with the hashtag #KnowYourLegacy asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it? [sic]"

The options were:

1) Horse

2) Yak

3) Elephant

4) Donkey

Now, anyone with even the most rudimentary knowledge of history will know that Nehru rode a yak in Bhutan where there were no roads, but netizens felt this was too good a chance not to mock the party.

When the poll was run, over 67% picked the donkey, and Congress deleted the original poll and started it again, but there was one problem, the donkey option was still there.

Now Congress isn’t the only one to make major gaffes on Twitter, BJP and other parties also often make mistakes but it’s hard to fathom how they can repeat the same mistake twice. But then, when you consider their recent electoral forays, perhaps we already know the answer to that question.

In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it? #KnowYourLegacy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2017

What Nehru rode is India's "legacy"? Does @INCIndia know what the word means? And it includes 'Donkey' as option? Who invents these polls? pic.twitter.com/rmqsJAUjae — (@KanchanGupta) September 4, 2017

Some mistakes are too much fun to only make once? Same poll up again even after overwhelming response for choosing 'donkey'? Lol https://t.co/FBs9zZFvh9 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 4, 2017

Nehru always believed in Eco Friendly traveling... While Modi uses Air India one, Nehru used donkey. Modi keeps pen, Nehru "Heil Nehru" — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) September 3, 2017