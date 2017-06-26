Congress may boycott GST Special Parliament Session

Congress Party is split on participating in the special Parliament Session convened by the Centre on June 30 to usher GST regime in the country. The special function would take place at midnight replicating sentiment associated with famous speech ‘Tryst with Destiny’ of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The event includes participation of the President, Vice President and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh apart from members of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Congress sources say that party is split on this issue and many senior leaders have strong reservation about participating in the function and top leadership is expected to take a call on it soon. Speaking to DNA, Congress media cell head Randeep Surjewala said,” Very soon Congress will issue a statement on our stand on GST Special Session. We will be consulting people. The fact that people are facing so much of problem because of GST cannot be ignored."

Those who are batting for participation are saying that since GST was envisaged and conceived by the Congress during UPA, it cannot disassociate from it. Those against it argue that more Congress participates with the government on GST, lesser will be its ability to politically attack NDA on the issue of faulty implementation as many sectors are already protesting against the new tariff rates.

Sources also said that both the views have strong backing within the party and it needs to be discussed and resolved. Randeep Surjewala also told DNA that decision on this issue would be reached very soon as internal deliberations on this issue is about to conclude.