Congress leads in Nanjangud and Gundlupet assembly seats

Ruling Congress in Karnataka was leading over its principal rival BJP in both the assembly constituencies which went to by-polls on Sunday.

Congress' Kalale N Keshavamurthy was leading by over 15,000 votes against former Minister V Srinivas Prasad of BJP in Nanjangud.

In Gundlupet, Geeta Mahadeva Prasad (Cong) was ahead by over 4,500 votes against BJP's C S Niranjanakumar, electoral officials said.

Both the seats were held by the Congress.

bypolls were necessitated in Gundulpet following the death of Cooperation Minister Mahadeva Prasad and in Nanjangud due to the resignation of Srinivas Prasad as Congress MLA after he was dropped from the ministry.

Keshavamurthy had contested the 2013 Assembly polls on a JD(S) ticket.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda s JD(S) had not fielded its candidates.

