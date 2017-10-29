Congress leader Ahmed Patel writes to Rajnath Singh; seeks fair probe into arrest of ISIS terrorist

Patel added that the Centre has his complete support

Addressing the issue of a suspected ISIS terrorist working in a hospital where he was a trustee, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take stock of the matter and probe the issue in an 'impartial and objective manner'.

"The guilty, irrespective of faith or affiliation must be brought to justice and the government has my support in this," Patel said in his letter, which was accessed by ANI.

Patel also added that framing terror charges must be done by agencies and not political leaders. "National security matters cannot be a prisoner of politics, neither to be reduced to maligning political opponents for electoral gains," Patel added.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched a scathing attack on Ahmed Patel and asked him to explain how a suspected ISIS terrorist was employed at a hospital Patel was one of the trustees.

One of the two ISIS terrorists, Kasim Stimberwala, who was arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Thursday, was employed at a Bharuch hospital where Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

Kasim worked as an echo technician in Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute in Bharuch.

He, however, tendered his resignation to the hospital management on October 4 this year and served there for another 20 days.

Two days later, he was arrested for allegedly plotting an Islamic State-inspired lone-wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference, the Gujarat CM today asked for clarification from Patel and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

"These two accused were working in the hospital run by Congress leader Ahmed Patel who was a trustee there. Patel along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify how suspected ISIS recruits were employed at the hospital," Rupani said.

The Gujarat CM demanded to take the responsibility and resign from the Rajya Sabha on moral grounds.