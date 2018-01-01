Congress fumes after Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's 'moustache and tail' jibe

Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress leaders is like comparing the "hair of the moustache and that of the tail," Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said, drawing an unusual analogy. The remarks left the Congress fuming with a top leader of Opposition party saying that such statements damage the image of Parliamentarians.

Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kolaras of Madhya Pradesh on December 30, Tomar said, "Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur poonch ke baal mein hota hai. (There is no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders. They are as different as the hair of moustache and hair of tail.)"

It was not clear if Tomar was drawing comparison between Modi and a particular leader of the Congress.

Speaking further, the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said Congress leaders would take a long time to become like Prime Minister Modi, adding Congress had collapsed in the country and had been heading towards a decline since 2014.

Hitting back at the minister, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister should at least clarify and ask the leaders to not use such words that set a bad example for the common people.

"I cannot understand how even experienced people in the BJP are talking like this. It damages the image of Parliamentarians. The prime minister should at least clarify and ask them to not use such words. It damages the image of leaders and also the prime minister's. You can comment on political ground but using such language is not acceptable. It also sets a bad example for the common people," he said.

(With ANI inputs)