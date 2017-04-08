Congress files compliant to EC against Yeddyurappa for allegedly distributing money

The Congress Party on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (EC) against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B.S. Yeddyurappa for allegedly distributing money ahead of Karnataka by-polls.

The complaint was also filed against BJP leader M. P. Renukacharya ahead of the Gundlupet by-polls.

As per the complaint filed by the Congress Party, Yeddyurappa has distributed around Rs. one lakh and Renukacharya has distributed Rs. five lakh in the Gundlupet constituency which amount to bribery and corrupt practices.

The by-poll in Gundlupet is scheduled to be held on April 9 and the results will be declared on April 13.

