Congress expels 8 Gujarat MLAs for cross-voting; next target is to win assembly poll, says Ahmed Patel

Cracking down on dissidents in Gujarat, the Congress today expelled for six years eight of its MLAs who cross-voted in yesterday's Rajya Sabha elections.

AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat unit Ashok Gehlot said he has also recommended the expulsion of six of its legislators who had earlier resigned as MLAs. Three of them had later joined BJP. Asserting that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the Congress, Gehlot said those expelled were indulging in anti- party activities. Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, said the party will strengthened further ahead of the state Assembly elections due later this year.

The Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said the eight MLAs were expelled for cross-voting in favour of BJP candidates defying the whip issued by the party. These MLAs are: Shankarsinh Vaghela, his son Mahendrasinh, Raghavji Patel, Bhola Gohil, Dharmendra Jadeja, P K Raulji, Amit Chaudhary, Karan Patel. Vaghela, a former chief minister, had resigned from the Congress and the post of leader of the opposition in the Assembly weeks ahead of the RS elections, but not from the House. "We have expelled them for six years as they defied the party whip and cross-voted. We will take action against them under the anti-defection law also," said Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

Gehlot also thanked the Gujarat unit of the party for the victory of Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in the RS poll. "It is Congress party's unity in Gujarat which has ensured Ahmed Patel ji's victory in Rajya Sabha Polls," he said. Bharatsinh Solanki earlier held a meeting of party MLAs in Gandhinagar and thanked them for the victory of Ahmed Patel. Just like the united Gujarat Congress defeated the evil designs of BJP in RS Polls, we will fight and defeat BJP in upcoming assembly polls," he said on twitter.

Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, who retained his Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat in a humdinger of a contest, today said his victory has come as a boost to the party workers and set an aim of 125 seats in the assembly polls due later this year. Patel, the high-profile political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, admitted that the election was the "toughest" one he had ever fought in his life. He beat BJP nominee and Congress defector Balwantinh Rajput in the bitterly-fought contest marked by defection of MLAs, political manoeuvring and a see-sawing number game.

Congress workers today celebrated Patel's victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at many places. "This was the toughest election that I have fought in my life. I thank my party leaders and my MLAs," Patel told a gathering of Congress MLAs at the Gandhinagar Circuit House. The meeting was convened by Patel to thank the MLAs who stood by him against "all kind of offers from the BJP", party leaders said. "The morale of our party workers has skyrocketed after this win. With this victory, we will have to set a target of winning more than 125 seats in the coming elections. Our next target is to win the 2017 elections," Patel said.

The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for more than two decades. Winning his fifth term to the Upper House of Parliament, Patel secured 44 votes, after the Election Commission invalidated the votes cast by two Congress MLAs for violating the rules. Patel refused to answer queries regarding former Congress heavyweight Shankarsinh Vaghela. Vaghela had quit the Congress last month, followed by resignation of six MLAs.

All senior leaders of the Congress who attended the meeting hailed Patel's victory.