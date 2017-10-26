Congress dismisses BJP claim on economic stimulus

Sharma said that when banks were reeling under the non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, an infusion of Rs 2.1 lakh crore was meagre, addding that the recaptilisation atleast demands Rs. 4.5 lakh crore

The Congress on Wednesday attempted to puncture the government's economic stimulus, calling it a "jugglery of numbers". The party spokesperson and former union minister Anand Sharma said even the funds earmarked for the recaptilisation of banks are "inadequate" and "insufficient". He also charged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of presenting people with an untrue picture on the state of the country's economy.

Sharma said that when banks were reeling under the non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, an infusion of Rs 2.1 lakh crore was meagre, addding that the recaptilisation atleast demands Rs. 4.5 lakh crore. He went on to say that the Modi government had "hurt" the economy and "put it in the ICU" with job losses and hardships to farmers and businessmen as well as labourers and common people. "What has been said about the economy is not true...It is wrong to say that the country's economic fundamentals are strong," Sharma told reporters.

He also said that the Bharatmala Project sanctioned for the highway works was not going to materialise. Moreover, it will take five years to complete just the first phase, as it involves 24,800 kms of roads, besides finishing pending highways worth another Rs 10,000 crore.

Sharma also questioned Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa's figures that the package will generate 14 crore man days of jobs. He said it was a typical "jugglery of numbers" as the man day figures convert to five lakh jobs in five years meaning just 1.13 lakh jobs a year.

Reacting to Jaitley asking the BJP leaders to spread out across the country to narrate the gains from the Demonetization, they said: "Instead of apologizing for the death of over 150 people and unprecedented strike on livelihood of common Indians, BJP is so drunk with power that it wants to celebrate the 'Demon of Demonetization'."