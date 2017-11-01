Congress-BJP tussle affects functioning of Standing Committee

A dispute between Congress and BJP has taken a toll on the working of Standing Committee on Science and Technology.

The panel headed by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma is yet to hold a meeting as a sulking Sharma has decided not to accept the decision to replace from a different committee.

Last month BJP's Bhupendra Yadav replaced Sharma as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Law and Justice while Sharma was appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology replacing Renuka Chowdhury of Congress.

Before the reconstitution of committees in September, Congress held the Chairmanship of three committees of Rajya Sabha including Home Affairs. Congress was ready to forego one but wanted to keep hold of the Committees on Home and Law and Justice.

However, the Law and Justice committee which was examining a number of key issues including that of electoral reforms and had recorded submissions of a number of Opposition parties, which had seen voices favouring a change in the electoral system, was ultimately allotted to the BJP. It's new Chairman Yadav held a meeting this month but Anand Sharma who is now only a member in the panel did not attend it.

Sources close to Sharma told DNA that Sharma has decided not to attend the meetings of Law and Justice Committee. He will not call any meeting of the Committee on Science and Technology. Former Chairman of the Committee Chowdhury told DNA that the committees were allocated this time in an "arbitrary manner".

The issue is set to create a row in Winter Session of Parliament convening in third week of November as Congress is up in arms over the issue. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had last month taken up the issue with Leader of House Arun Jaitley.

