Cong signature campaign for 33% women reservation

The Congress, on the occasion of 26th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday, launched a signature campaign demanding 33 per cent women reservation in seats to state Assemblies and the Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill, which was introduced in 1996 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. It has been pending in the Lok Sabha since.

The signature campaign was launched by Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Veer Bhoomi, the memorial dedicated to the slain leader, in the presence of son and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert Vadra.

The nation-wide campaign, which will last till August 20, Gandhi's birth anniversary, will pressurise the NDA government to pass the Bill.

"We want to realise Rajiv ji's dream of empowering women, and will carry out a door-to-door campaign collecting signatures," said Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza. She added that a memorandum will be submitted to the President on August 20. A blood-donation drive, too, will be launched where women from across the country will collect blood for those in need.

The BJP, on the other hand, said the move was "ironic" considering that the UPA could have passed the Bill during its tenure. "Isn't it ironic that Sonia Gandhi is talking about women reservation when she had every opportunity to ensure it when her party was in power for over 10 years," BJP leader Shaina NC told reporters.