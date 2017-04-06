Cong promises farm loan waiver if voted to power in Gujarat

The Opposition Congress today promised farm loan waiver in Gujarat if it is voted to power in the state, where assembly polls are due later this year.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Bharatsinh Solanki said farm loan waiver and setting up of special economic zones in tribals districts will be included in the party's manifesto.

"We will waive off the farm loans in Gujarat when we come to power. I am very confident the Congress will win a two -third majority in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly," he told

