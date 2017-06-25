Cong MLA from Dhar district alleges `threat to life' from SDM

Congress MLA from Kukshi in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, Surendra Singh Baghel, has alleged that there is a threat to his life from a sub divisional magistrate (SDM).

Baghel, in a complaint lodged with Nisarpur police yesterday night, said he could be targeted as he was highlighting discrepancies in the rehabilitation of the people displaced due to the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

"My life is under threat from SDM Rishabh Gupta, who has been apathetic to the rehabilitation of displaced people," Baghel said.

The SDM dismissed the allegation saying he was posted to the district only recently.

"I was posted here only six months ago. I fail to understand why this complaint was made. He is a public representative. I don't want to comment on this issue," Gupta said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Aishwary Shastri said the MLA has already been provided with a personal security officer. "More security will be provided if required," Shastri added.

