Cong leader alleges attack on his driver, police refute claim

Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla today alleged his driver was attacked by a group of men in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a claim denied by the police.

In a series of tweets, Poonawalla alleged his driver Sharda Prasad (24) was beaten up by some youths who asked him for money to buy drinks.

He also claimed police were asking his driver to not pursue the case but later registered a complaint.

The police said they were informed about a fight between Poonawalla's driver and Rohit (19) after an argument but none of them was injured.

Poonawalla's claims are "ill-founded" and not based on facts, they said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)