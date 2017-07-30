Cong hits back at Mahatma’s great-grandson; accuses him of taking advantage of his dynastic connection

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Shrikrishna Kulkarni wrote an open letter to his uncle Gopalkrishna Gandhi, criticising his decision of agreeing to be the Congress' vice presidential candidate

The Congress on Sunday strongly hit back at Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Shrikrishna Kulkarni for his barbs against Gopalkrishna Gandhi for becoming vice president candidate of the grand old party-led Opposition.

Kulkarni had criticised Gandhi for siding with the party that is ‘flanked by dynastic politics’.

In response Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary criticised Kulkarni for ‘taking advantage of the same (Mahatma Gandhi) dynasty’ and misusing it by writing such letters.

“On what authority is Kulkarni writing this, what is his identity that he is part of Mahatma Gandhi’s dynasty and that is how we are recognizing him today? He is taking advantage of his dynasty's connections,” Chowdhary told ANI.

She further said that everyone has the ‘dynastic right’ to use Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy as he is the father of the nation.

Another Congress leader Pawan Khera, however, refused to respond to Kulkarni’s remarks by saying, “This could be his personal opinion and Gopalkrishna Gandhi has done a lot. He is a personality in himself who has contributed a lot and he is a joint opposition candidate, and he (Shrikrishna Kulkarni) is free to have his opinion."

Earlier Kulkarni lodged his protest against Gandhi’s decision for offering his candidature to the Congress.

In a strongly worded letter to his uncle, Kulkarni criticised Gandhi for offering his candidature to a party which has ‘re-institutionalized dynastic succession and has systematically eroded the political landscape of India.’

He said that by joining the Opposition, Gandhi has ‘tore apart the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar.’

“The present President of the Congress Party has been in position for 18 years since 1998. Her son (5th generation of Nehru dynasty, starting from Motilal Nehru) is in line for succession. And, of all the people in this nation, you choose to offer yourself to be their candidate?”Kulkarni said.

Questioning Gandhi’s silence over the scandals that have taken place under the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Kulkarni said, “So many scandals over so many years, and not a single comment from you. Do you really believe all these are political vendetta? Do you really believe the citizens are fools? But, you still went ahead and have endorsed them."

On July 18, Gopalkrishna Gandhi filed his nomination for vice president.