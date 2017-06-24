Cong govt only collected IDC, EDC from builders: Hry Min

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh today alleged that the previous Congress government only gave licenses and collected Internal Development Charges (IDC) and External Development Charges (EDC) from private builders but did not make provision for a path for the construction of multi-storey buildings.

"Taking care of the interest of those home buyers who have spent their hard earned money of their entire life to fulfill the dream of having a home in Gurugram, the present BJP government had to pay very high compensation of Rs 11 crore per acre for providing path to them; otherwise a complex situation would have arisen," he said.

Singh, who is minister for Public Works Department (Building & Roads), was addressing people as he visited six villages of Badshahpur Assembly segment and laid foundation stones of various development works there.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has a clear vision and he wants to do "something worthwhile" for the Ahirwal region, where the BJP won all the assembly seats in the 2014 election, right from Dundahera in district Gurgaon to Nangal Chaudhry in district Mahendergarh.

Attacking Congress, Singh claimed that the party only made "tall promises but did not fulfill any of them".

"Chief Minister Khattar is a man of words and he makes announcement only after checking the feasibility of the demand," he said.

The minister also talked about how he "convinced" the Chief Minister to approve the award of the land for path to high-rise buildings built during the previous Congress regime.

"The Chief Minister had initially refused the award of Rs 11 crore per acre in village Shikohpur but agreed when I told him that the procedure for next award will take another two years and till then the flat buyers in these buildings will have to suffer, because they won't have path or road for going into those buildings," he said according to an official release.

Talking about the efforts of the government to streamline traffic in Gurgoan, Singh said works of nearly Rs 5,000 crore would be initiated in the city during the current year.

Some works have started, some more would be started soon, he said.

He also said that the KMP Expressway will be completed by December.

Singh also added that an elevated highway from Subhash Chowk on Gurgoan-Alwar road up to Badshahpur village would be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,897 crore.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would lay its foundation stone sometime in July, he added.

