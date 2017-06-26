Cong govt in Puducherry most corrupt, says Amit Shah

The Congress-led Puducherry government headed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is the "most corrupt" government, BJP president Amit Shah said today.

Addressing a 'Professionals Convention' organised by the local BJP unit here, he also attacked the previous UPA government headed by Congress at the Centre for causing "policy paralysis" and said the Narendra Modi regime in contrast had "implemented various schemes for all sections of people and was free of corruption".

Shah, on a two-day visit here, as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party, said the financial assistance by the Centre to the Union territory had gone up by around 613 per cent in the last three years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"This is more than what (chief Minister) Narayanasamy could accomplish while being a minister in the previous UPA government at the Centre," he said.

Stating that the NDA government had been paying attention for the development of Puducherry, Shah said it had sanctioned the Rs 1,850 crore 'smart city' project to the UT capital, evoking applause from the audience.

However, the Narayanasamy government was "most corrupt", he charged.

"I have never seen such a corrupt and worst administration as the one in Puducherry... it is the most corrupt," he said.

His remarks come close on the heels of Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking a CBI probe into alleged large- scale corruption in admission of students to PG medical courses in the UT.

Shah said at the national level, a comparative evaluation would show that the "historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have now elevated the nation to a great level."

"Even the opposition could not say that there is corruption and malpractice under Modi's leadership", he said.

The Modi government had implemented as many as 106 schemes so far to ameliorate the lot of weaker sections, women, youth, Dalits and scheduled tribes during the last three years.

"Effective steps taken by the NDA regime through demonetisation had led to checking of black money in the country," the BJP chief said.

India had emerged as a global leader in space technology as could be seen from the launching of 104 satellites in one single mission recently.

He also accused the previous UPA rule of having brought in damage to the reputation and image of the country through "policy paralysis.

"Everyone knows how much decline the country had suffered in the economy and other sections during the UPA regime because of fall in various parameters of development," Shah said.

On the contrary, the Narendra Modi-led government is functioning in full agreement with the legal provisions, he said while listing its 'achievements'.

Shah said by May next year, all the 18,000 villages would be brought under the rural electrification scheme.

The MUDRA scheme had enabled as many as 7.64 crore youth to get financial assistance to launch self employment projects across the country since the NDA government came to power.

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Member of Parliament Mahesh Giri, BJP national Secretary H Raja and party's local unit president V Saminathan were among others who spoke at the convention.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)