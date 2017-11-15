Cong accuses Bengal govt of illegally using FIFA logo

A letter has been shot to the FIFA president and pictures of hoardings carrying such advertisements have been uploaded on the website of FIFA

At a time when the TMC-led state government is yet to get out of the ‘Biswa Bangla’ ownership controversy, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee has levelled a fresh allegation that the state has infringed copyright rules by illegally using the registered logos of FIFA.

“According to the FIFA committee, the logos are internationally protected. It is a shame that being the host state for Under-17 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, the state had indulged in such an illegal activity. We have written to the FIFA authorities drawing their interest towards this unlawful act,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday while interacting with mediapersons.

He said during the tournament from October 6 to October 28, several municipalities and local self governments had used the picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and various state government-sponsored schemes, such as Sabuj Saathi, Kanyashree, Khadya Sathi, using the logo of FIFA U-17 World Cup. “The unauthorised use of FIFA logos not only undermines integrity of the tournament and marketing programmes but also puts interests of worldwide football community at stake,” he said.

He also read out the rules from the FIFA website, which said, ‘FIFA is obliged to take action against any unauthorised reproduction of its marks in a commercial context. If FIFA did not follow up on any infringements of its trademarks and copyrighted works, it would risk losing its legal right and title to such works, thereby endangering the foundation of its commercial programme.”

