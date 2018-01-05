Trending#

Condom ads which do not sexually objectify women not covered under advisory: Govt 

Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Friday 5 January 2018 0:09 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Days after barring airing of condom adverts with sexually explicit content on television during daytime, the government today said there was no proposal under consideration to ban any other kind of commercials which promote promiscuity on TV.

 
The information and broadcasting ministry had last month issued an advisory to television channels, asking them to restrict condom advertisements with sexually explicit content to between 10 pm and 6 am. On whether the government was considering banning any other kind of commercials which promote promiscuity on television, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha: "Presently, there is no such proposal."

 
Asked if condom companies were likely to incur losses due to the ban on certain adverts, the minister said, "No such study has been done in this regard." Irani said her ministry had received a number of complaints from the public against condom advertisements which were allegedly "indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children". The complaints were referred to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) which suggested the ministry might advise all TV channels to ensure that condom adverts with sexually explicit content were aired only between 10 pm and 6 am as they were meant to be seen only by adults.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Accordingly, after due consideration, the ministry issued an advisory. "It was clarified to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry that advertisements which do not sexually objectify women and are aimed at informing citizens regarding devices/products/medical interventions to ensure safe sex are not covered under the advisory," the minister said. 

 
 

    
   
