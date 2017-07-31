Condition of fasting GJM men deteriorates

With the indefinite hunger strike by 12 members of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM), at four places in the hills — Darjeeling, Mirik, Kurseong and Kalimpong — entering the ninth day on Sunday, the health of the fasting agitators has deteriorated and is raising concern.

"They have refused any medical assistance and said they would continue fast till there is an intervention by the Centre or the state government and talks are initiated regarding their demand for separate Gorkhaland," said Prabhakar Thapa, one of the activists. He also alleged that on Friday district magistrate Joyoshi Das Gupta had asked them to call off the hunger strike or else she would charge them with attempt to suicide.

The DM, talking to the DNA, said some of the protestors on hunger strike were too weak to talk. "I visited them and said they would have to be taken to the hospital and if they refuse they would be charged with attempt to suicide. Three would definitely need medical help. About 250 others, who were not on hunger strike, indicated that if we tried to take these three to the hospital they would resist. In that case they would be booked for murder," she said.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung in a statement on Saturday said he had given the government a 10-day ultimatum to find a solution to end the logjam, failing which the movement will be intensified further.

