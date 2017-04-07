Compromise with quality of work won't be tolerated: Bajwa

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa today warned the officials that no compromise with regard to the quality and specifications of work will be tolerated at any level.

Presiding over the first review meeting of his department here, the minister said those found indulging in malpractices and corruption would be dealt with strictly.

"Anyone found misusing my name for taking favours will also not be spared," said Bajwa.

He said providing clean and safe drinking water to the people was the "biggest philanthropy" and therefore, no compromise would be made in this regard.

Public money and grants should be utilised in a transparent manner to provide the best infrastructure and services, added Bajwa.

The minister told the officials that the department will provide water from the newly-constructed tanks for the first six months, before handing over control to the panchayats, an official spokesman said here.

He said all the projects must be completed in a time-bound manner and no laxity or excuse would be tolerated.

Bajwa also exhorted the officials to discharge their duties as public servants without any discrimination.

