Commuters face slippery path on Andheri-Kurla road

It will be a nightmare for residents who commute on Andheri-Kurla road near Andheri railway station as work on storm water drain is underway. Considering its current status, it does not seem like the work is likely to be completed before the monsoons arrive.

The civic body has been carrying out repair work of the of the storm water drainage between Andheri station and Eastern Urban Road below the Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. The work started in May 2015 and it has to be completed by May 31, 2017. However, a section below Metro line near Andheri station is still incomplete. The stretch witnesses traffic congestion and due to ongoing construction work, only one half is open to traffic.

In addition, the stretch from Andheri Station to Asalpha — of the entire 3.5 km Andheri-Kurla road has been a thorough mess and traffic jams along the entire stretch are common.

This can be attributed to uneven roads and potholes. Waterlogging has already been reported in the past and this year the potholes will add to the woes of the commuters.

Nicholas Almeida of the Watchdog Foundation claims that entire stretch of 5 km Andheri-Kurla road beginning from Andheri (East) railway station to Sakinaka in K-East Ward is full of potholes. "Even in the absence of the rains, potholes pose a problem for motorists," he said.

Earlier, the road was under MMRDA, and the BMC often found ways to make excuses for the mess on the road. However, in 2015, the road was handed over to BMC. But residents claim that there has been not any change in the condition of the road.

Devedra Jain, Assistant Municipal Commissioner said that they have been carrying out resurfacing work and will complete filling up all the potholes before the arrival of the monsoon so that there is no issue of waterlogging.