Comm Min to help coordinate solid waste management rules

National Productivity Council (NPC) under the commerce ministry will act as a programme coordinator for implementing Solid Waste Management Rules.

In 2016, the environment ministry notified the new Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), replacing the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000.

SWM rules are for managing six categories of waste namely plastic, e-waste, bio-medical, construction and demolition, hazardous and solid waste.

"NPC is serving as national programme coordinator in association with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which is the national implementing agency for capacity building project on waste management rules," it said.

The capacity building project seeks to strengthen institutional capacities at urban local bodies and among stakeholders, towards collection, treatment, disposal and efficient management of various types of wastes.

It will also promote 3 'Rs'- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and disseminate good practices.

A two-day training programme will be organised from June 29 in this regard.

