Come out of holiday hangover of previous govt: Minister

Employees should get over the "holiday hangover" being experienced in UP for the last 15 years, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi today said after finding "very low" attendance in his department during a surprise check.

The minister said those marked absent today would lose one day salary.

"The quantum of laxity in the office is very high. It is absolutely unjustified. The attendance in the office is very low. Those who have been marked absent today would face a pay cut of one day," he said.

A warning has been issued to officials who were absent today during his spot inspection, he said.

"The ground reality is indeed disturbing and we will take stringent action against habitual offenders. There should be no pendency of work and all works must be completed within the stipulated deadline," Shahi said.

Expressing displeasure over the low attendance at Krishi Bhawan, Shahi said the "holiday hangover" being experienced during the last 15 years of SP and BSP regimes will have to be changed at any cost.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza also paid a surprise visit to the office of the Shia Waqf Board here.

He was visibly annoyed when he found no employee there even at 11.30 AM, two hours beyond the reporting time.

"This is shocking...the fans are running, the ACs are on," he said.

"It seems that the officials of this department do not feel the pain of the common public, who come from far flung places with their grievances," Raza said.

"We (the ministers) reach offices by 9.30 AM. But, even at 11.30 AM, the officials are yet to reach," he rued.

"From today onwards, the officials must come out of the hangover of the previous government," he said.

